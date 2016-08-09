BRIEF-TransAlta qtrly comparable FFO per share $0.61

Aug 9 (Reuters) - TransAlta Corp :

* Qtrly reported net earnings attributable to common shareholders $0.02 net earnings per share

* Qtrly revenue $492 million versus $438 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.02, revenue view C$517.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "We anticipate achieving our goal of raising $400 to $600 million of project financing by year end"

* Qtrly production 7,899 gwh versus 8,820 gwh

* Qtrly comparable funds from operations per share $0.61

* Qtrly comparable funds from operations per share $0.61

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S