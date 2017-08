Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bashinformsvyaz PJSC :

* H1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 3.30 billion roubles ($50.73 million) versus 3.27 billion roubles year ago

* H1 net profit to RAS of 349.5 million roubles vs 1.08 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2aIT7j6

Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0505 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)