BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces commercial operation of Odell wind project

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp :

* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp announces commercial operation of the 200 mw Odell wind project

* Expects to acquire remaining 50 pct in project upon receipt of regulatory approvals which is anticipated to occur in Q4

* Tax equity investors provided an investment of approximately U.S. $180.0 million of equity financing toward project costs

* Total capital cost of facility was approximately u.s. $330 million