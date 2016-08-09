BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces commercial operation of Odell wind project

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp :
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp announces commercial operation of the 200 mw Odell wind project
* Expects to acquire remaining 50 pct in project upon receipt of regulatory approvals which is anticipated to occur in Q4
* Tax equity investors provided an investment of approximately U.S. $180.0 million of equity financing toward project costs
* Total capital cost of facility was approximately u.s. $330 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: