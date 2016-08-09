BRIEF-Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. announces settlement of U.S. collective action lawsuits

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd

* Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. announces settlement of united states collective action lawsuits

* Under terms of settlement agreement, parties will establish a settlement fund of up to US$3.4 million

* Entered into settlement agreement, release in respect of 2 wage and hour lawsuits filed against unit Cathedral Energy Services Inc

* Settlement agreement contemplates structured quarterly payments which are subject to Cathedral's financial condition