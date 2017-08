Aug 9 (Reuters) - National Cinemedia Inc says -

* National Cinemedia Inc. names Katie Scherping Chief Financial Officer

* Says co-interim CFO's, David J. Oddo and Jeffrey T. Cabot, will transition into other roles on finance team

* National Cinemedia Inc says Scherping will also serve as CFO of NCM LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: