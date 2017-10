Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

* Awards $4.1 million to Hologic Inc to develop better Zika blood screening test

* Under the one-year agreement, Hologic will advance the development of its Procleix Zika virus assay

* Contract with Hologic could be extended up to 18 months and $6.2 million to support the clinical study Further company coverage: