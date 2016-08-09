BRIEF-U.S. Postal Service - Net loss for quarter of $1.6 bln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Postal Service

* U.S. Postal Service - Net loss for quarter of $1.6 billion

* U.S. Postal Service - Qtrly operating revenue of $16.6 billion for q3 2016, an increase of $117 million, or 0.7 percent

* U.S. Postal Service - Qtrly shipping and packages business revenue growth of $645 million, or 18 percent

* U.S. Postal Service - Net loss for quarter was $1.6 billion, an increase of $981 million compared to same period last year

* U.S. Postal Service - Recorded decrease deferred revenue-prepaid postage liability as of June 30, causing increase in revenue,decrease in loss of $1.1 billion for quarter Source text for Eikon: