FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lincoln Mining and Goldcliff Resource form joint venture
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lincoln Mining and Goldcliff Resource form joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lincoln Mining Corp

* Lincoln Mining and Goldcliff Resource sign letter of intent for a joint venture at Pine Grove, Nevada

* Lincoln Mining Corp says Goldcliff and Lincoln plan immediate resumption of permitting activities

* Says Goldcliff will earn a 40% JV interest in Lincoln's Pine Grove Nevada project over three years

* Says Lincoln will serve as operator of project, subject to direction of a management committee

* Says management committee will comprise one member each nominated by Lincoln and by Goldcliff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.