Aug 9 (Reuters) - Societe Internationale De Plantations D'heveas SA :

* Q2 revenue 53.3 million euros ($59.21 million) versus 55.2 million euros year ago

* Confirms its production growth target (approximately 22 pct expected in 2016) Source text: bit.ly/2aD973l Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9002 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)