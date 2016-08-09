FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fossil Group sees FY gaap diluted earnings $1.80-$2.60 per share
August 9, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fossil Group sees FY gaap diluted earnings $1.80-$2.60 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Fossil Group Inc

* Fossil group, inc. Reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Fossil group inc q2 shr $0.12

* Fossil group inc q2 shr view $0.09 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Fossil group inc sees fy 2016 sales down 1.5 to 5 pct

* Fossil group inc q2 sales $685 mln vs i/b/e/s view $671.9 mln

* Fossil group inc says updates fiscal 2016 guidance and provides q3 guidance

* Fossil group inc says continues to expect that operations of misfit will be dilutive to its 2016 results of operations

* Fossil group inc sees fy gaap diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.80 to $2.6

* Fossil group inc sees q3 gaap diluted earnings per share in a range of $0.15 to $0.40

* Fossil group inc q3 shr view $0.68, rev view $750.1 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Fossil group inc fy2016 shr view $2.06, rev view $3.06 bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
