Aug 9 (Reuters) - Airboss Of America Corp

* Airboss announces 2nd quarter 2016 results and dividend

* Airboss Of America Corp qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.21

* Airboss Of America Corp qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Airboss Of America Corp says for Q2, consolidated net sales were $9.5 million, or 12.4%, lower than in q2 2015