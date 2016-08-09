FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp reports $405 mln debt modification
August 9, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp reports $405 mln debt modification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Valley National Bancorp

* Valley national bancorp reports a $405 million debt modification and other long-term borrowing cost enhancements

* Debt transactions will result in pre-tax interest expense savings of approximately $4.8 million on an annualized basis

* Valley terminated a fair value interest rate swap with a notional amount of $125 million in august 2016

* Prepayment penalties will not result in a loss charged to earnings in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

