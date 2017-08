Aug 9 (Reuters) - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp

* Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp announces second quarter financial results

* Qtrly same store sales increased 0.9 pct

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.216

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.208

* Qtrly total system sales $132.3 mln vs $130.3 mln