a year ago
BRIEF-SolarCity says proposed Tesla acquisition to delay project financing by about 30 days - Conf Call
August 9, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SolarCity says proposed Tesla acquisition to delay project financing by about 30 days - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - SolarCity Corp

* SolarCity Corp says project financing delays of about 30 days due to the proposed Tesla acquisition

* SolarCity says cash balance expected to increase by the end of Q3 and to further increase by the end of Q4

* SolarCity says "expect to report one of the lowest cost per watt quarters in our history in Q4 2016"

* "look to expand in one or two more states by the year end"

* "infrastructure in place to support annual installations of about 1.25 gw, so we will be reducing costs to match our current volume forecast"

* "combining the two companies will have some level of overlap in the product level" Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
