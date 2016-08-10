FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-STW Resources Holding Corp files a voluntary petition under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code
August 10, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-STW Resources Holding Corp files a voluntary petition under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - STW Resources Holding Corp

* STW Resources Holding Corp files a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code

* Working with investors, creditors to review financial, strategic alternatives with goal of repayment of all claims, maximization of stockholder value

* Anticipate a committee of creditors be formed, again under supervision of bankruptcy court, to assist in reorganization process

* Potential alternatives may include raising capital, strategic collaboration or sale or divestiture of some operating companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
