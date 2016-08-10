FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Uniwheels Q2 jumps at EUR 18.6 mln yoy
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 10, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Uniwheels Q2 jumps at EUR 18.6 mln yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Uniwheels AG :

* Q2 revenue 113.9 million euros ($126.99 million) versus 112.2 million euros a year ago

* Q2 net profit 18.6 million euros versus 5.9 million euros a year ago

* Increases its earnings forecast versus one made in management report in 2015, sees now rise in consolidated EBITDA of between 13 percent and 18 percent

* Does not expect more start-up costs from 2017 onwards

* Confirms forecast of increase in group's annual production of wheels of between 8 percent and 12 percent

* Sees now rise in consolidated revenue of between 4 percent and 6 percent

* Says for the following years anticipates revenue of at least 520 million euros with EBITDA margin of about 16 percent assuming constant aluminium price situation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.