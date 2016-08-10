FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Seven Principles Q2 EBITDA loss at 409,000 euros
#IT Services & Consulting
August 10, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seven Principles Q2 EBITDA loss at 409,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Seven Principles AG :

* Sales increase in Q2 2016 by 4.4 pct compared to Q2 2015

* Expects to achieve for FY 2016 revenue of about 85 million euro ($94.78 million)

* Still expects for the full year a loss in low single digit million

* Q2 2016 EBITDA -409,000 euros after -2.38 million euros in Q2 2015

* Q2 consolidated net income improved significantly to -962,000 from -3.19 million euros in Q2 / 2015

* Sees further return to profitability in the coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
