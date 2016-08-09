FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Prophase Labs reports qtrly shr loss $0.06
August 9, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prophase Labs reports qtrly shr loss $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Prophase Labs Inc says -

* Prophase Labs reports financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2016; exploring strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value

* Net sales were $2.8 million for three months ended June 30, 2016 as compared to $2.2 million for three months ended June 30, 2015

* Prophase Labs Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Working with Bourne Partners to assist in strategic review

* Says alternatives include possible sale of core assets of company as well as explore a range of potential acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

