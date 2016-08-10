BRIEF-Tahoe Resources qtrly earnings per share $0.05

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc

* Revenue of $228.3 million in Q2 2016 and $360.4 million in Q2 YTD 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Expects to achieve top end of its 2016 guidance for silver production of 18 to 21 million ounces of silver in concentrates

* Effective August 16, 2016, Elizabeth McGregor will become Vice President & CFO

* Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.19 per share

* Company's 2016 gold production guidance remains unchanged at 370,000 to 430,000 ounces

* Ron Clayton will be promoted from president & COO to president & CEO for Tahoe Resources Inc