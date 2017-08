Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bertrandt AG :

* Revenues rose in the first nine months of fiscal 2015/2016 to 728 million euros (previous year 678.5 million euros)

* 9-month operating profit remained stable at 62.2 million euros(previous year 62.1 million euros)

* 9-month post-tax earnings were 41.8 million euros(previous year 41.9 million euros) Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)