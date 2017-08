Aug 10 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA :

* Collaboration with us navy to develop novel composite materials is to focus on development of a new class of structural composite materials

* Testing underway of materials fabricated from special formulation of Evolva's resveratrol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)