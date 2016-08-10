BRIEF-PKC Group to lay off up to 1,000 employess in its North American organization

Aug 10 (Reuters) - PKC Group Oyj :
* Decided to reduce production capacity and to cut fixed cost in its North AmericanoOperations.
* Estimates that North American truck production volumes continue to decrease and to be on a lower level for medium term.
* Estimated annual cost reduction is 9 million euros ($10 million) for 2017 onwards.
* Related non-recurring items will amount 4.5 million euros
* Personnel reductions will be maximum 1,000 persons Source text for Eikon:
