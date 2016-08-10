FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paion H1 net loss widens to 13.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Paion AG :

* In first half of 2016, revenues were 0.2 million euros ($222,980.00)

* Expects revenues of approx. 4 million euros in 2016, which is portion of 10 million euros upfront payment received from Cosmo that will be recognized as revenues in 2016

* Expects research and development expenses to be between 24 million euros and 27 million euros depending on progress of development for FY

* Net loss was 13.2 million euros for first half-year 2016 compared to a loss of 11.3 million euros for prior-year period

* Net loss is expected to be between 21.5 million euros and 24 million euros, a decrease compared to previous year (2015: 28.2 million euros) for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

