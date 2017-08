Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tdc A/S :

* EBITDA growth in Norway 9.7 percent year on year

* Q2 EBITDA ex-items 2.12 billion Danish crowns (Reuters poll 2.08 billion crowns)

* Q2 revenue 5.20 billion crowns (Reuters poll 5.14 billion crowns)

* Updated guidance reaffirmed

* Still expects 2016 EBITDA of about 8.4 billion crowns, EFCF of about 1.7 billion crowns and DPS of 1.00 crown per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)