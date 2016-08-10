FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-G4S first-half revenue up 5.1 pct, core profit up 8.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - G4s Plc

* Revenue from our continuing businesses increased by 5.1%

* Says h1 pbita(a) of £199 million up 8.2%

* He board has declared an interim dividend of 3.59 pence per share.

* revenue(a)of £3.1 billion up 5.1%

* Profit before interest, tax, amortisation of 199 million pounds up 8.2 percent

* Earnings of 102 million pounds, up 13.3 percent

* Net debt/EBITDA fell slightly to 3.2x

* Reducing net debt remains one of our key priorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)

