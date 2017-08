BRIEF-OVB holding H1 oper income up 32.8 pct at EUR 8.0 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - OVB Holding AG :

* Recorded a substantial improvement in H1 operating income of 32.8 percent, from 6.1 million euros in previous year to 8.0 million euros ($8.92 million)

* H1 total sales commission increasing by 4.4 percent to 115.8 million euros

* Now forecasting slight increase in total sales commission for 2016 (previously: close to prior-year level) and a substantial (previously: slight) year-on-year increase in operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)