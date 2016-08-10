FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Finland's Sampo Q2 pretax profit falls 10 pct y/y
August 10, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Finland's Sampo Q2 pretax profit falls 10 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sampo Oyj

* Group's profit before taxes for Q2 2016 amounted to EUR 477 million (528)

* Q2 combined ratio in P&C insurance amounted to 84.5 percent (80.9)

* Lifts 2016 P&C technical result forecast, now expects combined ratio of 87-90 percent (88-91 pct previously)

* Reuters poll expected pretax profit of 481 mln euros, P&C combined ratio of 85.4 pct

* Company says continuing low interest rate level creates a challenging environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

