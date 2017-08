BRIEF-SpareBank 1 Nøtterøy - Tønsberg Q2 loan losses widen to NOK 3.3 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Notteroy - Tonsberg :

* Q2 pre-tax profit 39.8 million Norwegian crowns ($4.75 million) versus 28.2 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loan losses 3.3 million crowns versus 1.7 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net interest income 28.8 million crowns versus 25.5 million crowns year ago

* Expects in 2016 to have profit that forms basis for dividends in line with previous years and expects continued low losses ahead Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3868 Norwegian crowns)