Aug 10 (Reuters) - LEG Immobilien AG

* FFO I outlook for 2017 confirmed: eur 284 to eur 289 million

* H1 FFO I up 35.7 percent at 137.6 million eur

* FFO I forecast for current financial year increased slightly once more: range of between eur 261 and eur 265 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: