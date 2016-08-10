BRIEF-Vardia Q2 operating loss from continuing operations narrows to NOK 8.0 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group Asa

* Gross written premium fell from 214 million Norwegian crowns ($25.6 million) in Q2 2015 to 194 million crowns in corresponding quarter this year

* Q2 operating loss from continuing operations 8.0 million crowns versus loss 23.8 million crowns year ago

* Group net profit for Q2 2016 was 155 million crowns, compared with a net loss of 54.9 million crowns for Q2 2015

* Q2 gross combined ratio from continuing operations 135.3 percent versus 121.5 percent year ago

* Sees to result in some reduction in total premium volume over the next 12-18 months

* Says in the near term the company will focus on attaining steady profitability Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3698 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)