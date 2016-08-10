FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Vardia Q2 operating loss from continuing operations narrows to NOK 8.0 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vardia Q2 operating loss from continuing operations narrows to NOK 8.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group Asa

* Gross written premium fell from 214 million Norwegian crowns ($25.6 million) in Q2 2015 to 194 million crowns in corresponding quarter this year

* Q2 operating loss from continuing operations 8.0 million crowns versus loss 23.8 million crowns year ago

* Group net profit for Q2 2016 was 155 million crowns, compared with a net loss of 54.9 million crowns for Q2 2015

* Q2 gross combined ratio from continuing operations 135.3 percent versus 121.5 percent year ago

* Sees to result in some reduction in total premium volume over the next 12-18 months

* Says in the near term the company will focus on attaining steady profitability Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3698 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.