BRIEF-Prudential H1 operating profit rises 6 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc
* Prudential plc - hy16 results - business review
* M&G H1 underlying operating profit 225 million stg
* Group H1 operating profit 2.059 billion stg
* Excluding uk bulk annuities from 2015 comparative results as prudential has withdrawn from this market.
* Says macro-economic context looks certain to be challenging and unpredictable in short term
* Uk operating profit 384 million stg
* Says m&g cost-income ratio up 1 percentage point to 52 per cent
* Us pre-tax operating profit 888 million stg
* H1 profit after tax fell 54 percent to 687 million stg
* Ceo says well placed to capitalise on positive structural trends and remain distinctive in our ability to deliver both growth and cash
* Says group solvency ii capital surplus £9.1bn down 6%
* Says m&g, as expected has continued to experience significant net outflows in first half
* Says m&g reported ifrs operating profit of £225 million reflecting impact of these outflows partially offset by lower costs
* Life ape new business sales £3,030 million
* Us operating profit 694 million stg
* Asia pre-tax operating profit 682 million stg
* Uk pre-tax operating profit 473 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)