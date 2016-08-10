FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Prudential H1 operating profit rises 6 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 10, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prudential H1 operating profit rises 6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc

* Prudential plc - hy16 results - business review

* M&G H1 underlying operating profit 225 million stg

* Group H1 operating profit 2.059 billion stg

* Excluding uk bulk annuities from 2015 comparative results as prudential has withdrawn from this market.

* Says macro-economic context looks certain to be challenging and unpredictable in short term

* Uk operating profit 384 million stg

* Says m&g cost-income ratio up 1 percentage point to 52 per cent

* Us pre-tax operating profit 888 million stg

* H1 profit after tax fell 54 percent to 687 million stg

* H1 operating profit 2.059 billion stg

* Ceo says well placed to capitalise on positive structural trends and remain distinctive in our ability to deliver both growth and cash

* Says group solvency ii capital surplus £9.1bn down 6%

* Says m&g, as expected has continued to experience significant net outflows in first half

* Says m&g reported ifrs operating profit of £225 million reflecting impact of these outflows partially offset by lower costs

* Life ape new business sales £3,030 million

* Us operating profit 694 million stg

* Asia pre-tax operating profit 682 million stg

* Uk pre-tax operating profit 473 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.