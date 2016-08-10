FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ITV says proposed combination with Entertainment One has strong strategic rationale
August 10, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ITV says proposed combination with Entertainment One has strong strategic rationale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - ITV Plc :

* Response to Entertainment One announcements

* Confirms that it has made a proposal to board of eOne to combine two companies. Board of eOne has rejected this proposal

* Believes that proposed combination with eOne has strong strategic rationale and would further accelerate ITV's rebalancing of business

* ITV also reserves right to withdraw, vary or amend proposal, in whole or in part, at any time

* Board of eOne has rejected this proposal

* Proposal represents a significant premium over undisturbed eOne share price, prior to impact of recent bid speculation

* Proposal represents a premium of 19.3 pct over eOne's share price of 197.90 pence on Aug. 8 2016, last business day preceding proposal

* Proposal represents a premium of 41.1 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 167.28 pence in 1 month period to July 11 2016

* Proposal is subject to normal diligence and any transaction would require board approval and customary other approvals.

* Says proposal represents a premium of 46.7 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 160.89 pence in 6 month period to July 11 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

