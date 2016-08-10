BRIEF-Comscore board names Gian Fulgoni as company's CEO

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Comscore Inc
* Comscore board names co-founder Gian Fulgoni as company's Chief Executive Officer
* Chemerow has most recently served as company's Chief Revenue Officer
* Also announced appointment of David Chemerow as its Chief Financial Officer
* Melvin Wesley III, most recently serving as company's Chief Financial Officer, has discontinued his role as such
* Joan M. Lewis has been elected non-executive chair of Comscore board of directors
* Serge Matta will serve as executive vice chairman and advisor to Chief Executive Officer