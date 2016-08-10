FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Comscore says internal investigation of accounting issues "substantially complete"
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Comscore says internal investigation of accounting issues "substantially complete"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Comscore Inc :

* Files for non timely 10-Q

* The accounting transactions at issue mainly relate to certain non-monetary transactions

* Has not yet concluded whether any of these or other transactions of concern were incorrectly recorded at the time of the transactions

* Internal investigation of accounting issues "substantially complete"

* Co's audit committee identified areas of potential concern, including regarding certain accounting and disclosure practices and controls

* Has not yet concluded whether any of non-monetary or other transactions of concern were incorrectly recorded at time of transactions Source text (bit.ly/2aJUknf) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.