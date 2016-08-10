FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Groenlandsbanken Q2 pre-tax profit down at DKK 26.3 million
August 10, 2016

BRIEF-Groenlandsbanken Q2 pre-tax profit down at DKK 26.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Groenlandsbanken A/S :

* Q2 net interest and fee income 72.0 Danish crowns ($10.8)million versus 70.4 million crowns year ago

* Q2 pre-tax profit 26.3 million crowns versus 29.8 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loan losses 4.9 million crowns versus 4.6 million crowns year ago

* Expects a further decline in deposits in the course of the year.

* Expects further growth in 2016, especially in view of the increased construction activity and higher prawn quota. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6561 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
