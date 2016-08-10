FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch on UK Banks - BOE's Term Funding Scheme should partially offset lower margins at UK banks
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch on UK Banks - BOE's Term Funding Scheme should partially offset lower margins at UK banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Fitch On Uk Banks

* Expect majority of lenders to make use of scheme because its 25 bp charge is substantially lower than funding costs

* Term Funding Scheme will also indirectly reduce funding costs because it will enable banks to force down deposit rates

* Fitch: UK bank margin pressure mitigated by BOE funding scheme

* Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme should partially offset lower margins at UK banks

* Do not expect BOE's measures to impact ratings of UK banks and building societies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

