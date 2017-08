Aug 10 (Reuters) - Arch Biopartners Inc :

* Engaged Catalent Inhalation, a division of Catalent Pharma Solutions, to begin manufacturing process for drug ab569

* Catalent Inhalation to undertake initial stability and formulation studies, later manufacture a supply of ab569

* Engaged Catalent Inhalation in preparation for first human trials involving patients with antibiotic resistant lung infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: