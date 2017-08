Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sysorex Global :

* On August 9, 2016, Sysorex Global entered into a securities purchase agreement with Hillair Capital Investments L.P. - SEC filing

* Pursuant to agreement co issued,sold 8% original issue discount senior convertible debenture of $5.7 million due on Aug 9, 2018 among others