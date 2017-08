Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co

* CEO on a conference call says most notable driver behind sales slowdown appears to be continued gap between cost of eating at home and cost of dining out

* Executive says expects 5-6 percent deflation in commodity costs due to the continued favorability in beef prices

* Executive says "there is a lot of uncertainty in consumers' minds as we work through the election"