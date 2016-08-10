FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arco Vara adopts Iztok Parkside plan
August 10, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arco Vara adopts Iztok Parkside plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Arco Vara AS :

* Adopts Iztok Parkside detail plan

* According plan an apartment building with 68 apartments and gross sellable area of 7700 m2 can be built on Iztok Parkside

* Residents' interest we can see already now but actual outcome will be revealed in group's income statement at beginning of year 2018, CEO says

* Expected revenue is over 7 million euros ($7.82 million) and shareholders' net profit should exceed 1 million euros, CEO says Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

