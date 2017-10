Aug 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse

* Says more than 75 percent of Deutsche Boerse shares have been tendered in LSE merger offer

* Says final tender results of the exchange offer are expected to be published on 17 August 2016

* Says Deutsche Boerse and LSE expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2017