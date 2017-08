Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bats Global Markets Inc

* July foreign exchange (hotspot) total volume traded of $551.0 billion

* July average daily volume of $26.2 billion for hotspot, company's institutional spot foreign exchange market

* Bats exchanges average daily matched volume for u.s. Equities in july of 1.35 billion shares

* July average daily matched volume in u.s. Equity options 1.62 million contracts Further company coverage: