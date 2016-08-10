BRIEF-Peabody Energy provides five-year business plan

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp :

* Peabody Energy Corp provides business plan as part of Chapter 11 reorganization

* Australia plan includes plan to sell, suspend or divest non-strategic assets

* Australia plan includes plan to restructure or mitigate take-or-pay agreements to improve cash flows

* Chapter 11 plan calls for co to work with states, others to provide adequate assurance for reclamation obligations post-emergence

* Americas business plan assumes all mines to be cash flow positive over five-year plan

* U.S. mining volumes will not return to 2015 levels in any year of five-year business plan

* "Pressured U.S. coal industry expected to modestly rebound in 2017"

* Targeting additional $300 million in bonding reductions by mid-2017

* Sees consolidated EBITDAR increasing each year from 2016 till 2021 but not achieving 2015 EBITDAR level