FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Peabody Energy business plan approved by DIP lenders
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy business plan approved by DIP lenders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp:

* Peabody Energy business plan approved by debtor-in-possession lenders; business plan to form foundation for plan of reorganization

* Received approval of its business plan by company's debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing lender

* Contemplates total sales volumes rising from 168 million tons in 2016 to a range of 194 to 197 million tons per year between 2018 and 2021

* Sees revenue to be largely stable between $4.4-$4.6 billion, while EBITDAR expected to rise 60-65 percent from 2016 levels by end of business plan

* "In Australia, business plan reinforces that both metallurgical and thermal sectors are core to Peabody"

* In H1 2016, completed sale of undeveloped tenements, and in late 2016 intends to follow through on placing Burton mine in care, maintenance

* Uncertain at this stage of Chapter 11 cases if proposed plan of reorganization would allow distributions with respect to equity or other securities

* It is "likely" that equity securities will be cancelled and extinguished upon confirmation of a plan of reorganization by bankruptcy court

* In Australia, business plan contemplates a reduction of metallurgical coal volumes over five-year life of business plan

* In ordinary course of business, company continues to review and optimize asset portfolio in Australia

* Peabody's business plan assumes U.S. coal demand for electricity generation grows a total of 20 to 25 million tons between 2016 and 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.