a year ago
BRIEF-Michael Kors to further reduce promotional activity, starting Q1 next year - executive
#Market News
August 10, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Michael Kors to further reduce promotional activity, starting Q1 next year - executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* Michael Kors Executive - Capital expenditures expected to total about $250 million for fiscal 2017 - conf call

* Michael Kors Executive - Will remove products from all store couponing for all retail partners in the U.S. and in Canada - conf call

* Michael Kors Executive - Will be removing products from all of the department store friends and family sales - conf call

* Michael Kors CEO - In quarter, negative traffic in Benelux region, France, UK, due to uncertainty among consumers around Brexit, decline in tourism - conf call

* Michael Kors Executive - To further reduce promotional activity, starting in calendar Q1 of next year Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
