BRIEF-American DG Energy announced execution of binding agreements.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - American Dg Energy Inc

* Via a series of related transactions, convertible debt outstanding will be reduced to $3.4 million, down significantly from $17.7 million

* Further 5.5 million shares of Eurosite Power will be sold for cash at $0.40 per share

* In conjunction with transactions, 1.02 million warrants (expiring October 2017 at $0.60 strike) will also be cancelled

* Announced execution of binding agreements that will further reduce convertible debt outstanding

* To exchange about 9.7 million shares in Eurosite Power for elimination of portion of outstanding 6% convertible debentures due May 2018