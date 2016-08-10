FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cargill says Q4 revenue fell 5 pct to $27.1 bln
August 10, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cargill says Q4 revenue fell 5 pct to $27.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cargill:

* Q4 revenue fell 5 percent to $27.1 billion

* Industrial & financial services recorded losses for quarter and year, due to a Q4 adjustment taken for counterparty risk in ocean shipping

* Adjusted operating earnings in Animal Nutrition & Protein rose significantly in Q4

* "Trading activities yielded mixed results, in part due to low volatility in agricultural commodity markets for most of fiscal year"

* Quarterly adjusted operating loss of $19 million compared with a $230 million profit in prior period

* On a U.S. GAAP basis, quarterly net earnings were $15 million against a $51 million loss in last year's Q4

* Food Ingredients & Applications segment was largest contributor to adjusted operating earnings in Q4, with results up substantially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

