a year ago
BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding: extraordinary general assembly approves capital increase
August 10, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding: extraordinary general assembly approves capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Datwyler extraordinary general assembly approves capital increase

* EGM of Daetwyler Holding approved today the request to issue new authorised capital of up to a maximum of 10% of total share capital (equivalent to chf 84,999.94) on or before Aug. 9, 2018

* Creation of authorised capital means that Daetwyler can increase the share capital as and when necessary within the next two years, mainly with a view to potential acquisitions

* Existing acquisition offer for UK company Premier Farnell Plc is one such example, in relation to which Datwyler is considering how to proceed and will communicate in due course Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

