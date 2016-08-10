FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Two more lenders in talks to acquire stake in Bank of Yokohama asset manager - Nikkei
#Financials
August 10, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Two more lenders in talks to acquire stake in Bank of Yokohama asset manager - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Two more lenders seen linking with Bank of Yokohama asset manager - Nikkei

* The parent of Tokyo Tomin Bank and Yachiyo Bank is in talks to take stake in an asset management firm owned by Bank of Yokohama and others - Nikkei

* Tokyo TY Financial Group is expected to buy about 15% of the shares in Sky Ocean Asset Management as early as this month - Nikkei

* Bank of Yokohama and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, which established Sky Ocean in November 2014, now own 40% and 30% of the firm, respectively - Nikkei

* Tokyo TY Financial will sell diversified mutual funds managed by Sky Ocean through its two banking units - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2aLUjlN)

