a year ago
August 10, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Transatlantic Petroleum Q2 loss per share from cont ops $0.16 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd :

* Q2 revenue $17.7 million versus $25.1 million; q2 loss per share from continuing operations $0.16

* "Our operations have not been impacted by july 15, 2016 attempted coup in Turkey"

* In June, Bahar-6 well went offline due to downhole equipment failure and, company lost approximately 280 of boepd for 20 days

* Further 2016 capital investment timing to be dependent upon cash flows, completion of company's debt restructuring, refinancing

* Expects to perform additional production optimization work in Selmo field following completion of pipeline upgrades

* Net loss for Q2 of 2016 included a $3.2 million unrealized loss on its commodity derivatives

* Average daily net sales volumes from continuing operations about 4,335 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q2 versus 4,787 boepd in Q1

* "Still in process" of installing a flare gas fueled electrification of Bahar field - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2aZThCK Further company coverage:

